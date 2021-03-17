Home  >  News

PTV sorry for #DutertePalpak tweet, sanctions social media team

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2021 01:09 AM

The Philippines' state-run television network apologizes for a social media blunder. 

The network's official Twitter account posted a hashtag that calls President Rodrigo Duterte a failure. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2021
 
