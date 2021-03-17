Home  >  News

PH COVID-19 cases hitting 2020 peak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2021 12:51 AM

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now hitting the same peak that nearly brought the country's health workers to their knees last year.

Despite this, an employers group warned against any overreaction to the surge in infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2021
