Hot, humid weather to persist until weekend: PAGASA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Hot and humid weather will persist until the weekend due to easterlies, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

Temperature may reach a maximum of 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren.

"Kaya pinagiingat natin ang ating mga kababayang lalabas ng kanilang tahanan at wag din po nila kalimutan magdala ng payong o panangga sa mga dagliang pag-ulan sa hapon o sa gabi," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We urge the public to remain vigilant an don't forget to bring an umbrella or protection against momentary rains in the afternoon or in the evening.)

"May tsansa ng panandaliang buhos ng ulan dahil sa easterlies," she added.

(There's a chance of brief rainfall due to easterlies.)

PAGASA has yet to terminate the northeast monsoon season as another surge of amihan is expected in northern Luzon next week, Clauren said.