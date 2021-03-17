Home  >  News

Groups condemn red-tagging of judge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2021 01:16 AM

Professors of the University of the Philippines are urging the Supreme Court to address the rampant red-tagging of lawyers working with cause-oriented groups.

Their appeal was made as various groups condemn an attempt by unknown persons to portray one Filipino judge as a communist supporter. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2021
