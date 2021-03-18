COVID-19 surge may be linked to 'looser vigilance' with arrival of vaccines: doctor

Watch more in iWantTFC

A doctor on Thursday said people may have become complacent after the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, noting that the spike in new cases began after the jabs arrived almost three weeks ago.

New COVID-19 cases at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRMMC) more than doubled to 26 in March, said Wenceslao Llauderes, the hospital's chief of medical professional staff.

People pass by a fenced portion of the Ayala Museum in Makati on March 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

"'Yung behavioral attitude ng tao, parang nung narinig nila na may bakuna na, parang lumuwag 'yung vigilance natin," he told TeleRadyo.

(The public's behavioral attitude may have changed after knwoing that the vaccines were here because it seems that we loosened our vigilance.)

"Noong lumabas ang balita na may bakuna na... siguro parang nabreak natin 'yung barrier, [mayroon] 'yung comfortability," he said.

(With the arrival of the vaccines... it seems that we have broken the barrier, and there was comfortability.)

The JRMMC is more equipped to cater to COVID-19 cases this year than when the disease was just starting to spread in 2020, Llauderes said.

"Nalagasan po kami ng frontliners last year but ngayon po moderate cases lang po ang meron at naagapan naman po agad," he said.

COVID-19 patients coming to the hospital also have mild to moderate symptoms, he said.

As of March 17, the Philippines has lodged a total of 635,698 COVID-19 cases, with 12,866 deaths while 61,733 patients continue to recuperate from the disease.



