Bacoor tallies 494 COVID-19 cases in half a month: mayor

MANILA - Bacoor City in Cavite has tallied 494 COVID-19 cases in just half a month, its mayor said Thursday as the country's virus cases continued to rise.

The number of cases was reported between March 1 and March 16 and the city logs an average of 32 active infections per day, said Mayor Lani Mercado.

"Marami po kaming kababayan na nagtatrabaho po outside Bacoor, sa Metro Manila. 'Yung virus po sa Metro Manila naibabalik po nila dito," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have many constituents who work outside Bacoor, in Metro Manila. They return home with the virus they get in Metro Manila.)

"Nakikita ko po ang mas mabilis na kontaminasyon sa pamilya kaya dapat on the onset of symptoms nire-report po kaagad. Napakahirap po mag-isolate dahil punuan po."

(I can see faster transmission among family members so they should reported it at the on-set of symptoms. It's difficult to isolate patients as most facilities are full.)

Metro Manila mayors have imposed a 2-week curfew beginning Monday and have prohibited minors from going outside to prevent virus spread.

The Philippines on Wednesday tallied 4,387 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total number of infections to 635,698.

It might reach 11,000 fresh cases daily by the end of the month if virus transmission is not curbed, the OCTA Research Group said.

The health department earlier said the new COVID-19 cases in the country had reached the same peak level in July last year, due to the rise of infections in households or offices.