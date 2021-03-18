Bacoor tallies 494 COVID-19 cases in half a month: mayor
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 18 2021 09:05 AM
Teleradyo, Cavite, Bacoor, Metro Manila, Lani Mercado, Metro Manila COVID-19, Philippines COVID-19
- /spotlight/03/18/21/covid-19-reinfection-rare-but-more-common-in-older-people-study
- /sports/03/18/21/nba-bucks-acquire-pj-tucker-from-rockets
- /life/03/18/21/super-mario-leaps-into-real-world-in-universal-studios-park-launch
- /business/03/18/21/battling-for-batteries-two-korean-companies-court-washington
- /business/03/18/21/ubers-uk-driver-benefits-highlight-broader-gig-worker-challenges