'Taas-presyo ng isda posible dahil sa Oriental Mindoro oil spill'

Posted at Mar 17 2023 02:17 AM

MAYNILA - Posibleng magtaas ng presyo ng isda bunsod ng oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro, ayon sa isang opisyal.

Saad ni Nazario Briguera, spokesperson ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), kung maging limitado ang supply ng mga isda sa bahagi ng Oriental Mindoro ay posibleng sumipa ang presyo.

Pero hindi pa umano nakikita o nararamdahan ang kakulangan sa supply sa isda sa bahagi ng Mindoro.

Aniya, 3 porsento ng food production sa Mimaropa ay nanggagaling sa Oriental Mindoro. Isa rin ang Batangas sa mga nag-aangkat ng isda mula sa naturang probinsya.

Karaniwan sa mga nahuhuling isda sa ilang munisipalidad sa Oriental Mindoro ay mga isdang bato kagaya ng lapu-lapu.

Ikinababahala ng BFAR ang long-term effect ng oil spill dahil sa mga tinamaang reef at mangroves na nagsisilbing breeding ground ng mga isda.

Ani Briguera, peak season pa naman ngayon para mangisda.

May nakataas na fishing ban na sa siyam na munisipalidad sa Oriental Mindoro at hindi pa ibinababa dahil nag-extend na ang BFAR ng technical assistance sa pag-check ng water quality.

Ani Briguera, ang ilang mga commercial fishing vessels ay tuluy-tuloy ang kanilang paglalayag dahil sa malalayong lugar sila nangingisda. 

Aniya, wala pa namang nakikitang senyales ng fish kill dahil sa oil spill. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Marso 16, 2023

