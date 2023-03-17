Home > News Dating PAL consultant, ex-Customs official timbog sa extortion ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2023 08:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Arestado sa entrapment operation ang isang dating consultant ng Philippine Airlines (PAL) at isang dating opisyal ng Bureau of Customs. Ito'y matapos umanong hingan ng perang panglagay ang pamunuan ng PAL. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 17 Marso 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news krimen extortion estafa Philippine Airlines National Bureau of Investigation entrapment operation /video/news/03/17/23/biyuda-ni-degamo-isusulong-ang-senate-probe-sa-krimen/entertainment/03/17/23/cha-eun-woo-to-pinoy-fans-see-you-very-soon/video/entertainment/03/17/23/20th-anniversary-concert-ni-sarah-g-kasado-na/sports/03/17/23/pba-pogoy-comes-up-big-as-tnt-claims-top-seed/video/news/03/17/23/4-magkakapatid-na-pinatay-sa-cavite-nailibing-na