Dating PAL consultant, ex-Customs official timbog sa extortion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2023 08:54 PM

Arestado sa entrapment operation ang isang dating consultant ng Philippine Airlines (PAL) at isang dating opisyal ng Bureau of Customs. Ito'y matapos umanong hingan ng perang panglagay ang pamunuan ng PAL. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 17 Marso 2023

