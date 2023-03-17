Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

'Traces' ng oil spill, namataan sa Calapan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2023 01:24 PM | Updated as of Mar 17 2023 01:53 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Namataan sa Calapan City ang bahid ng oil spill mula sa isang lumubog na tanker sa karagatang sakop ng katabing bayan ng Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, sabi ng isang opisyal ngayong Biyernes. 

"Wala pa hong gaanon kalaki, karami—traces pa lang ho [ng oil spill] ang umaabot dito sa amin... Sa ngayon po nako-contain pa po natin kasi traces pa lang po ‘to," sabi ni Calapan Mayor Malou Morillo. 

Nagpakalat aniya ang lokal na pamahalaan ng improvised spill booms sa mga dalampasigan at sa bungad ng ilog upang maprotektahan ang katubigan at mga mangrove. 

Gumagawa ng improvised oil spill boom ang mga residente ng Barangay Navotas sa Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, Marso 14, 2023. Tamaraw Vision Network
Gumagawa ng improvised oil spill boom ang mga residente ng Barangay Navotas sa Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, Marso 14, 2023. Tamaraw Vision Network

Pero sakali aniyang kumalat pa ang oil spill, "Ang malaki pong epekto’y sa ating mga mangingisda kaya nananalangin po kami na sana’y magbago ang hangin." 

"Talagang malaki po ang epekto nito sa kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na po sa ating mga mangingisda," dagdag ng alkalde. 

May kargang nasa 800,000 litro ng industrial fuel oil ang tanker ng MT Princess Empress noong Pebrero 28. 

Libo-libong ektarya ng coral reefs, mangroves at seaweed ang maaaring maapektuhan ng tumagas na langis mula sa tanker, ayon sa mga eksperto. 

Ilang residente na ng Oriental Mindoro ang napaulat na nagkasakit dahil sa oil spill, habang pinagbawalan muna ang mga mangingisda na pumalaot.  — Hannahlyn Tomaquin

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  oil spill   Calapan   Oriental Mindoro   environment   MT Princess Empress   mangingisda  