MANILA – More travel operators are planning charter flights to the Philippines, particularly Bohol and Boracay, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Thursday, as the country plans to further ease travel restrictions next month.

“Some of the ones that we’ve talked to, marami na silang charter flights that are going to come. I think meron na silang chartered flights to go to Bohol, and some are already planning to go to Boracay,” Puyat said.

“Yung mga top travel tour operators here, so marami na silang planned charter flights to come to the Philippines this year,” she added.

Puyat said close to 100,000 tourists have arrived in the Philippines since the government allowed the entry of fully vaccinated tourists from 157 visa-free countries.

She added, however, that she expects more tourist arrivals once travel restrictions are further eased on April 1.

“From February 10 to March 15, we’ve already received 96,096 tourists. So close to 100,000 na tayo,” she said. “We’re pleasantly surprised, at least tuloy-tuloy na, and this is only from visa-free countries.”

“But starting April 1, pumayag na ang (Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19) na all countries na ang papayagan dito. So nung February 10, bumukas, nagbukas tayo for visa-free countries, starting April 1, for all countries.”

“Of course, pareho pa rin--fully vaccinated, 48 hours ang negative RT-PCR before departure, at dinagdag natin yung 24 hours yung lab-based antigen before departure,” she stressed.

Puyat noted that tourism stakeholders in Japan are pleased with the simplified requirements for travel to the Philippines.

“They were quite happy first because of the simplified requirements, yun naman yung importante, not only for the Japanese but foreigners in general,” she said.

She also said that they were happy about the vaccination rate and the declining number of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Talagang importante talaga sa kanila na vaccinated tayo, yung ating mga tourism stakeholders kasi nakwento ko nga na 97 percent vaccinated na ang ating mga tourism stakeholders, and 25 percent na-booster."

ROOM SHARING, DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS

Meanwhile, the Tourism department also reminded hotels in areas under Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3 that they may accept leisure and business guests at full room occupancy.

The DOT said they issued the reminder upon receiving reports of several hotels who insist that, based on DOT guidelines, guests cannot share rooms if they are from different households.

“Administrative Order Number 2022-001 or the Guidelines on the Operations of Hotels and Other Accommodation Establishments under the Alert Level Systems for Covid-19…states that regular hotels in areas under alert levels 1, 2, and 3 may accommodate leisure and business guests,” the DOT said.

“The hotels are also allowed full room occupancy, regardless of whether the leisure guests are from the same household or not, subject to minimum public health standards,” they added.

The DOT also said that they are now allowing daily housekeeping, room service, and food delivery for the comfort and benefit of hotel guests.

Any violation committed by the hotels will be subject to penalties and fines depending on the gravity of the offense, the DOT said.

--TeleRadyo, 17 March 2022