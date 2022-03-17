Home  >  News

Fuel subsidies from government slammed as insufficient

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2022 11:09 PM

Public utility drivers continue to appeal for government aid amid high pump prices.

They include tricycle drivers who are not in the priority list for fuel subsidy. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2022
