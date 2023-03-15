Home  >  News

House ethics panel orders Teves to explain prolonged overseas stay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 12:20 AM

Controversial Philippine lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. already faces charges of murder and illegal possession of weapons.

The House ethics panel, however, also wants him to explain why he violated the limit of his travel authority and has yet to return from his overseas trip. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2023
