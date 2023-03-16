Home  >  News

Romualdez tells Teves to return home, report for work

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 11:07 PM

Lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. filed for an extended leave of absence as criminal complaints against him pile up.

But the House Speaker is unmoved and instead reiterates that Teves should return from his overseas trip and face the allegations against him. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 16, 2023
