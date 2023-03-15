Home  >  News

PANOORIN: Pila para sa DSWD assistance sa QC

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 07:26 AM

Wala pang alas singko ng umaga, nasa 100 tao na ang matiyagang pumila dito sa Quezon Memorial Circle sa Quezon City para humingi ng tulong mula sa Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Marami sa kanila ay nagpabalik-balik pa, dahil hindi raw malinaw kung saan ba pupunta para sa Step 1 ng AICS program ng DSWD o yung Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.

Una silang pumunta sa DSWD main office sa Batasan, pero saka lang nila nalaman na nalipat na pala dito sa Quezon Memorial Circle ang screening process. 

Pagdating naman nila dito, pinaalis ulit sila dahil hindi pwedeng tumambay — maghintay daw muna sila sa kabilang panig ng kalsada sa may Elliptical Road, sa tapat ng Philippine Coconut Authority habang wala pang alas singko.

Sa kabila ng ginugol na oras ng mga huminingi ng tulong dito, hindi pa rin sila nakakatiyak kung makukuha na nila ngayong araw ang assistance na nais matanggap.

Screening muna kasi at scheduling ang isinasagawa ng DSWD, bago ang mismong pag-release ng ayuda.

Tiniyak naman ng DSWD na gumagawa na sila ng paraan upang mapabilis ang buong proseso.

Hinihikayat namin ang mga nasa probinsiya na magtungo sa field offices ng DSWD at dun ilapit ang kanilang hinihiling na tulong.

