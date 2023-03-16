Home  >  News

NBI recommends raps vs 20 Tau Gamma Phi fratmen over Salilig hazing death

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 11:12 PM

Philippine investigators recommend charges against 20 members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity tagged in the death of university student John Matthew Salilig.

Three of them say they are being threatened by their fraternity brothers after offering to help in the investigation. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 16, 2023
