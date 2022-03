Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Workers in Metro Manila need a wage hike as soon as possible, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said on Wednesday, after a government adviser said this should not be rushed amid rising fuel prices.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Tuesday said authorities have to see whether oil prices would keep going up due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. He added a wage hike might be difficult for local businesses that are only starting to recover from the pandemic.

But TUCP Secretary-General Alan Tanjusay said workers "cannot wait" for the Ukraine crisis to ebb before demanding higher pay.

“There has been no wage increase for the past 3 years and 4 months, so the workers cannot afford to wait any longer. They need a wage increase as soon as possible,” he told ANC.

Tanjusay said a salary hike should be paired with other measures that lower the prices of basic goods, such as the suspension of the fuel excise tax.

“The government should not wait for the business sectors and the workers to engage in argument like this,” Tanjusay said.

“It’s a no-brainer, obviously the workers [need] help, the workers need increases in their wages,” he added.

Tanjusay said his group sought a P470 wage hike based on the current prices of goods.

“We computed the past increases in basic commodities, we factored in the data from the government that how much is the food requirement of each family, and we computed the current prices of goods and commodities and we factored in the…inflation that government has stated,” he said.

--ANC, 16 March 2022