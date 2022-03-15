Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Isang Pilipina sa New York City ang na-ospital matapos bugbugin at mabalian ng buto sa isang insidente ng hate crime sa US.

Ayon kay Philippine Consulate General Elmer Cato, sinuntok at sinipa ng higit 125 beses ang biktima na hindi na pinangalanan ng mga awtoridad.

Aniya, tatlong insidente na ang nangyaring pag-atake sa mga Pilipina sa Amerika kamakailan.

Pangatlo umano ang mga Pilipino sa mga nagiging biktima ng mga hate crime sa naturang bansa.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Marso 15, 2022