P200 subsidy sa mga mahihirap ‘konsuelo de bobo’, ayon sa grupong Bayan
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 16 2022 11:09 PM
TeleRadyo, Tagalog news, oil price hike
- /video/business/03/16/22/ph-shares-eke-out-slight-gains-end-at-7026
- /video/news/03/16/22/doh-further-easing-of-covid-curbs-not-happening-soon
- /video/news/03/16/22/neda-chief-proposes-4-day-work-week-for-employees
- /overseas/03/16/22/73-magnitude-quake-hits-japan-tsunami-advisory-issued
- /video/news/03/16/22/duterte-keeps-fuel-excise-tax-oks-p200-monthly-subsidy