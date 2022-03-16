Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

P200 subsidy sa mga mahihirap ‘konsuelo de bobo’, ayon sa grupong Bayan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2022 11:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nakakainsulto umano ang desisyon ng gobyerno na bigyan na lang ng P200 buwanang ayuda ang mga mahihirap imbes na suspendehin ang excise tax, sa harap ng patuloy na oil price hike.

Ayon kay Renato Reyes, secretary general ng Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), napakabilis maglaho ng P200 sa panahon ngayon.

Binatikos niya ang "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program ng administrasiyong Duterte dahil tila mas inuuna pa ito ng gobyerno kesa magbigay ng tulong sa mga mahihirap para makakain.

Aniya, dapat pumayag ang executive branch na bawasan ang buwis sa mga produktong petrolyo, magpatawag ng special session, gumawa ng special na batas, at taasan ang ibibigay na ayuda para 90% ng population sa bansa ang makinabang sa pagbaba ng fuel prices.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Marso 16, 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  ayuda   subsidy   oil price hike   fuel prices   produktong petrolyo   Renato Reyes   Bayan  