Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Ilang Pinoy sa US nagkaka-phobia dahil sa mga hate crime

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2022 12:29 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Natatakot na ang ilang mga Pilipino sa Estados Unidos dahil sa kaliwa't kanang mga insidente ng hate crime laban sa mga Asian doon.

Ayon kay Maria Corazon Dans, isang Pilipinang nakatira sa New York City, mayroon siyang kaibigan na sinampal na lang pagpasok sa sasakyang train.

Aniya, nage-generalize na ang mga Asian na mga Chinese sa US.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Marso 15, 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Estados Unidos   New York City   hate crime   Asian  