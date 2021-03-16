Home  >  News

PNP: Over 2,000 violated COVID-19 curfew; 1,449 arrested

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2021 11:23 PM

Philippine authorities arrested over 1,000 people on the first night of the implementation on the unified curfew in Metro Manila.

Among those who were caught violating the curfew were informal workers with no company IDs. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 16, 2021
