PH eyes general public vaccinations vs COVID-19 by late April

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2021 11:06 PM

The Philippines hopes to begin COVID-19 vaccinations among teh general public by late April or early May.

Meanwhile, Malacañang clarifies the priority list in inoculations will still be followed despite President Rodrigo Duterte's order to vaccinate indigent Filipinos. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 16, 2021
