PH eyes general public vaccinations vs COVID-19 by late April
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 16 2021 11:06 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine rollout, COVID-19 vaccination Philippines, PH COVID-19 update
- /video/news/03/16/21/ph-hospitals-strain-under-weight-of-surging-covid-19-cases
- /video/news/03/16/21/dutertes-not-a-big-deal-remark-on-pandemic-sparks-outrage
- /overseas/03/16/21/uk-seeks-more-influence-in-indo-pacific-as-moderating-impact-on-china
- /overseas/03/16/21/rebel-priests-defy-vatican-vow-to-bless-same-sex-couples
- /overseas/03/16/21/britain-to-expand-nuclear-warhead-stockpile-by-over-40-as-global-threats-rise