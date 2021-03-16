Higit 50 sasakyan, nahuli sa I-Act ops sa Maynila

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nagsagawa ng special operations ang Inter-Agency Council for Traffic or I-Act sa Taft Avenue sa tabi ng Manila City Hall. Ito'y para mag-inspect at manita ng mga motorista na lumalabag sa health protocol at masiguro na hindi kolorum o ilegal ang ilang sasakyan.

Nasa 5 van ang nahuli na walang kaukulang papeles. Umano'y ginagawang illegal shuttle service ang ilan at 'yung iba ay expired na ang permit bilang UV Express.

May mga UV Express rin na magnetic sticker lang ang idinikit sa sasakyan imbes na pintura. Senyales umano ito na posibleng ilegal ang naturang UV Express dahil madaling matanggal ang sticker at puwedeng gamiting bilang private car.

In-impound ang mga van sa Pampanga at kailangan magbayad ng P200,000 para makuha ng may ari.

Bukod sa colorum vans, nasa 50 na mga jeep at motorsiklo rin ang nabigyan ng tiket dahil sa iba't ibang violation. Sa mga jeep, madalas silang nahuhuli dahil sa paglabag sa health protocol ng kanilang mga pasahero tulad ng di pagsuot ng face mask. Sa mga motorsiklo naman, kadalasan hindi standard na helmet ang ginagamit na bawal sa batas.

- TeleRadyo, 16 Marso 2021