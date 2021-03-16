Home  >  News

Duterte's 'not a big deal' remark on pandemic sparks outrage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2021 10:56 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte drew flak for describing the COVID-19 crisis as not that big of a deal.

A crisis that has left millions of Filipinos jobless and claimed thousands of lives.

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque denied that the president is downplaying the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 16, 2021
