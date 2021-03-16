As RevGov call reaches Palace, Duterte spokesman says 2022 elections to push through

Watch more in iWantTFC

The 2022 elections will push through, Malacañang said on Tuesday, as it rejected again the call of some of President Rodrigo Duterte's supporters for a revolutionary government.

The People’s National Coalition (PNC) was quoted as saying in a media report that it has sent to the Palace its recommendation for a revolutionary government.

"The President po is de jure (by right) constitutional government at hindi niya kinakailangan (he doesn't need a) ng revolutionary government," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Elections will be held as scheduled in 2022 and there will be a new President come June 30 of 2022," Roque said in a press briefing.