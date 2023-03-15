Home  >  News

Senators probe alleged practice of giving part of seized drugs to informants as 'reward'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2023 10:46 PM

The Philippine Senate detained two police officers for supposedly lying under oath during a hearing on the alleged practice of authorities rewarding informants with a portion of the seized illegal drugs. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2023
