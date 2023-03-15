Home > News Senators probe alleged practice of giving part of seized drugs to informants as 'reward' ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 15 2023 10:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Senate detained two police officers for supposedly lying under oath during a hearing on the alleged practice of authorities rewarding informants with a portion of the seized illegal drugs. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate PDEA Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency illegal drugs /video/business/03/15/23/philippine-shares-recover-end-higher-at-6466/news/03/15/23/ph-humanitarian-contingent-pinarangalan-ng-senado/video/news/03/15/23/ph-govt-ask-icc-to-stop-probe-into-dutertes-anti-drug-war/life/03/15/23/mga-molde-ng-sapatos-naging-artwork-sa-paggunita-ng-covid-19-lockdown/sports/03/15/23/velasco-leads-team-ph-attack-in-stage-8-of-biwase-cup