PH gov't asks ICC to stop probe into Duterte's anti-drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2023 10:29 PM | Updated as of Mar 16 2023 09:31 AM

A formal appeal has been filed by the Philippine government to stop the Duterte drug war probe of the International Criminal Court.

The Marcos Jr. administration argued there's no basis for the investigation, but human rights groups disagree. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2023
