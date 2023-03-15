Davao de Oro quakes leave P226-million infrastructure damage
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 15 2023 01:21 PM | Updated as of Mar 15 2023 01:43 PM
Davao De Oro, lindol, earthquake, tremor, damage, infrastructure
- /entertainment/03/15/23/nathalie-hart-ready-to-settle-down-with-australian-bf
- /overseas/03/15/23/honduras-to-establish-diplomatic-ties-with-china
- /entertainment/03/15/23/nadine-lustre-bares-craziest-rumor-about-her
- /sports/03/15/23/mpl-season-11-rsgs-nathzz-is-mpl-ph-player-of-the-week
- /sports/03/15/23/tennis-alex-eala-gets-wild-card-pass-for-miami-open