Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Mag-ina patay sa sunog sa General Trias, Cavite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 06:42 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Isang mag-ina ang nasawi matapos ma-trap sa nasunog na commercial area sa lungsod ng General Trias, Cavite, Lunes ng hapon.

Ayon sa Bureau of Fire Protection, nagsimula ang apoy sa isang bahagi ng GenStar Plaza hanggang sa madamay na ang ilang katabing tindahan.

Umabot sa ika-4 na alarma ang sunog sa naturang commercial area na sumiklab pasado alas-6 ng hapon.

Pasado alas 8:30 na ng gabi tuluyang naapula ang sunog.

Iniimbestigahan ng mga BFP kung paano na-trap ang mag-ina.

Inaalam din ang halaga ng mga ari-ariang naabo.—Ulat ni Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  General Trias   Cavite   sunog   BFP  