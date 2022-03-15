Home  >  News

Duterte urged to call Congress special session amid rising fuel prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 10:28 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine lawmakers seek amendments to the country's oil deregulation law as transport operators and consumers struggle to cope with skyrocketing fuel prices.

But others believe it's best to scrap the law instead of amending it. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   fuel   oil price hike   oil deregulation law  