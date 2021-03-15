Home  >  News

QC mayor orders check of health protocols in offices

Posted at Mar 15 2021 11:30 PM

The mayor of Quezon City ordered local officials to check health protocols in workplaces.

This report tells us the latest efforts of local governments to contain the coronavirus. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2021
 
