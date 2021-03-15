Home  >  News

TV Patrol

'Muling pagdami ng COVID-19 cases tila replay ng 2020'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2021 09:33 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tila replay ng mga pangyayari ng 2020. Ganoon ang tingin ng ilang tauhan ng Ospital ng Sampaloc sa sitwasyon ngayon dahil sa muling pagsipa ng mga kaso ng COVID-19. Pero hindi tulad noong isang taon, na napilitan silang magsara nang tamaan ng COVID-19 ang kanilang frontliners, ngayon mananatiling bukas ang ospital sa mga pasyente. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 15 Marso 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   health workers   Ospital ng Sampaloc   Covid-19   coronavirus disease   Covid-19 surge   coronavirus Philippines update   TV Patrol   Jeff Canoy  