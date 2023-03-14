Home  >  News

Lawmakers wary 'cha-cha' may include political amendments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2023 11:12 PM

A measure to amend the Philippine constitution is overwhelmingly approved by House lawmakers on final reading Tuesday.

Critics of the proposal are concerned it may be used to introduce political changes to the charter. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 14, 2023
