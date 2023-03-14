Home  >  News

Bantag, others charged over killing of Percy Lapid, inmate Jun Villamor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2023 11:04 PM

The suspended Philippine prisons chief Gerald Bantag is formally charged with the murder of veteran journalist Percy Lapid and an inmate who allegedly arranged Lapid's death in October last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 14, 2023
