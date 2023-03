Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila mayors are sharing their best practices on improved police response and making all barangays drug-free.

Mayor Francis Zamora, regional peace and order council of Metro Manila chairman, said the sharing of best practices would help local governments improve the peace and order situations in their jurisdictions.

One best practice presented during a recent RPOC meeting was the 3-minute response time by the Quezon City Police District.

He said officials were impressed after seeing how police responded to different emergency calls within 3 minutes.

"May dry run during the program at nakita natin na dumating kaagad ang pulis," he said.

He noted that he intends to share his own best practices after San Juan City barangays were declared 100 percent drug-free.