Paghahanda sa vote counting machines sa #Halalan2022 pinasilip

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2022 08:30 PM

Pinal na ang desisyon ni dating senator Bongbong Marcos na hindi siya dadalo sa presidential debate ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa Sabado. Samantala, ipinaliwanag ng Comelec ang mabusising paghahandang ginawa sa mga vote counting machine sa halalan 2022. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 14 Marso 2022

