Home  >  News

Comelec holds walkthrough of site housing VCMs for May polls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2022 10:27 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Commission on Elections bared details of the production and deployment of supplies for the country's May polls.

Meanwhile, one of the newest election commissioners faces calls to resign. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 14, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Commission on Elections   Comelec   vote counting machine   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls  