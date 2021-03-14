Home  >  News

Pope Francis nanguna sa misa para sa ika-500 taon ng Kristiyanismo sa PH

Posted at Mar 14 2021 07:57 PM

Pinangunahan ni Pope Francis ang paggunita sa ika-500 taon ng Kristiyanismo sa Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng isang misa sa Vatican City. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Marso 2021

