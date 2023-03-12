PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A low pressure area (LPA) off Surigao del Sur will bring rains to parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 630 km east Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, noted the state weather bureau.

The LPA and localized thunderstorms may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres said the LPA is not likely to evolve into a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora, and northern Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

--TeleRadyo, 13 March 2023