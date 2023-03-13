Home  >  News

AFP denies militarization of Negros Oriental after Degamo slay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 13 2023 11:07 PM

The Philippine armed forces denied the supposed militarization of Negros Oriental province as more troops are sent there after the murder of its governor, Roel Degamo.

The deployment of special military personnel came as the remains of the slain official are brought to his hometown to be laid to rest. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 13, 2023
 
