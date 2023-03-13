122 fall ill after oil spill in Oriental Mindoro

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than a hundred residents of Oriental Mindoro have fallen ill following an oil spill off their coastal waters, the provincial governor said Monday.

“Kahapon po yung naitala na natin 122 na kababayan po natin yung nagkaroon po ng illnesses na masasabing related po sa oil spill,” Governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor told Teleradyo.

(Yesterday, we recorded that 122 people have gotten ill in relation to the oil spill.)

Dolor said most of those who have gotten sick are middle aged men and women. Some children have also fallen ill, he said.

The official said those who got sick had respiratory illnesses or rashes.

The official said toxicologists and other health workers from the Batangas Medical Center, one of Oriental Mindoro’s partner hospitals, are helping them with taking care of their residents.

“Nandito na po sila mga 4 days na po, ang ginagawa po nila, vina-validate nila yung mga maysakit…at ang ikalawa po ay nalalapatan po ng gamot na tama,” he said.

(They have been here for 4 days, they are validating data...and giving medicine to the sick.)

Members of Bantag Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2,2023. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page.

The motor tanker Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters (210,000 gallons) of industrial fuel oil when it went down in rough seas off Mindoro.

The Department of Health has recommended the relocation of elderly and vulnerable people away from oil spill sites.

--TeleRadyo, 13 March 2023