Investors ng e-sabong, humihingi ng tulong

Posted at Mar 13 2022 08:19 PM

Humihingi rin ng tulong ang mga investor sa e-sabong dahil sa pera nilang naiipit dahil sa pagkawala ng mga tauhan nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 13 Marso 2022. 

