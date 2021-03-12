THROWBACK: The pervasive problem of illegal recruitment

Watch more in iWantTFC

This 2019 episode of "Failon Ngayon" tackles the pervasiveness of illegal recruitment in the country. Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) administrator Bernard Olalia talks about how, despite technological advancements, these illegitimate hiring schemes remained the same. He adds that these recruiters are also targeting overseas Filipino workers who may be seeking to extend their work permits. He advises the public to verify such work offers on the POEA's website.