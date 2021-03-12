LPA to bring scattered rains in the Visayas, N. Mindanao
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 12 2021 09:10 AM
Teleradyo, Sakto, weather, weather top, PAGASA, low-pressure area, LPA, brewing storm, weather disturbance, rains, thunderstorms
- /overseas/03/12/21/biden-to-direct-states-to-make-all-adults-eligible-for-vaccine-by-may-1
- /business/03/12/21/twitter-aims-to-make-live-audio-feature-spaces-available-globally-by-april
- /business/03/12/21/world-bank-approves-us500-m-loan-for-philippines-covid-19-pandemic-response
- /business/03/12/21/netflix-tests-feature-that-could-limit-password-sharing
- /overseas/03/12/21/eu-approves-johnson-amp-johnson-covid-vaccine