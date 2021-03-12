LPA to bring scattered rains in the Visayas, N. Mindanao

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A low-pressure area will bring scattered rains in parts of the country Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The brewing storm was last spotted 80 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 4 a.m., weather specialist Ana Clauren told Teleradyo.

The LPA is not expected to intensify as a tropical cyclone, she added. It may dissipate when it comes near land.

The weather disturbance, however, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bicol Region, Mimaropa and Calabarzon.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring isolated rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with chances of isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

