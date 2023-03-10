Home  >  News

PCG plane warned by Chinese Coast Guard in WPS

Posted at Mar 11 2023 01:52 AM

The Philippine Coast Guard spots fewer Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea after previously reporting their presence in the area. But a Coast Guard plane that conducted a patrol over the area still received radio warnings from their Chinese counterparts. Jacque Manabat reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2023
