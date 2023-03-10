Home  >  News

ANC

Japanese experts arrive in PH to assist in oil spill cleanup

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2023 01:45 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Japanese experts are in the Philippines to assist in the cleanup of an oil spill in the waters near Oriental Mindoro province. Dennis Datu has the details. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2023
Read More:  Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   Oriental Mindoro oil spill   Japan  