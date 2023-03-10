Home  >  News

CAAP investigators arrive in Isabela to examine Cessna plane wreckage

Posted at Mar 11 2023 01:57 AM

Philippine aviation authorities arrive in Isabela province to examine the wreckage of a Cessna plane that was found more than a month after it went missing in January. Anjo Bagaoisan with the details. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2023
