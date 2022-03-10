Home  >  News

PH kicks off 4th round of national vaccination drive vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2022 03:05 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines kicks off the fourth round of its national COVID-19 vaccination drive as nearly a hundred million doses in its vaccine stockpile remain unused. The country's health chief says there are also plans to donate excess jabs to other nations. More from Vivienne Gulla. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2022
Read More:  COVID-19   COVID-19 vaccination   national COVID-19 vaccination drive   Philippines vaccine stockpile  