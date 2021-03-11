Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Simbahan, LGU magkaiba ang posisyon sa planong paghahati sa Palawan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2021 09:28 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Magkaiba ang paninindigan ng Simbahang Katolika at lokal na pamahalaan sa Taytay, Palawan sa planong paghahati sa probinsiya sa tatlo. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 11 Marso 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regional news   regions   Taytay   Palawan   Palawan division plebiscite   Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay   TV Patrol   Adrian Ayalin   Palawan plebiscite  