San Juan City coronavirus cases tripled since March 1: mayor

MANILA - San Juan City's number of active COVID-19 cases tripled in nearly 10 days, its mayor said Thursday.

The city as of Wednesday has a total of 196 active infections, according to Mayor Francis Zamora. It tallied 63 active cases as of March 1, which doubled to 133 cases on March 10, Zamora said.

San Juan only had 30 active cases last February 17, the mayor added.

The local government has since reinstated its 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew policy.

"The implementation of the curfew is basically a psychological reminder that we’re experiencing a spike. Do not relax, do not be confident because the vaccine rollout has started. We want to change the mindset of people, remind them we're still in a pandemic and we have to follow all minimum standards," Zamora told ANC.

Metro Manila mayors will meet with the Department of Health later Thursday to discuss the spike of COVID-19 cases in the region, according to Zamora.