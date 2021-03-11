DOH reminds public: Keep guards up as COVID-19 cases rise

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - In the race between COVID-19 infection and vaccination, the public must remain vigilant while waiting for the coronavirus jab, an official of the Department of Health said Thursday.

While the recent increase in cases cannot be categorized as a "surge," Usec. Leopoldo Vega said the public must be careful during this uptick.

"We’re now in the vaccination rollout, but let’s not put down our guards. Let’s not have this sense of complacency that since the vaccine is there, the light is there—no, it’s still going to be dark and winding before we hit that light," he told ANC's Headstart.

"There has to be a strict adherence to the minimum health standards, enhance it if you want to," he said.

The Philippines on Wednesday logged 2,886 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 603,308. There were 44,470 active cases in the DOH's latest report, which is the highest count since October 24 last year.

This increasing trend, however, is "not the second wave" nor is it a "surge," which would have indicated a continuous increase in the number of cases, said Vega.

He noted that after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, "there is a sense of complacency, people get relaxed," and this could have contributed to the rising number of new infections. Mobility as the economy reopens could also be a factor, he said.

"You see people not wearing masks anymore. And then when you see this kind of mobility, when you see this lesser adherence to protocols, then the virus thrives. It’s easy for them to contaminate each and every one of us. We’re putting our guards down. We have to make sure that whatever gains we had in 2020 must not become useless," he said.

He added, the local government units must also exercise their functions to curb the number by mitigating transmission within their constituencies.

"I would look at it as a race between inoculation and infection. We now see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is too dark, too winding and it’s hard. But we must be able to win the race of getting more people vaccinated so that the infection transmission will really go down," he said.

The Philippines began its vaccinations last week with about 1.1 million doses of the coronavirus shots made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca. The country aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Vega echoed the statement of Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr, the country's vaccine czar, that the goal is to inoculate all frontline health care workers within the month. He added, to reach the government's target by the end of the year, vaccinations must be ramped up to 200,000 to 250,000 per day.